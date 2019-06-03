Manchester-by-the-Sea police issue silver alert for missing, endangered elderly woman

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Manchester-by-the-Sea have issued a silver alert for a missing elderly woman who is believed to be in danger.

Elinor Shankman, 85, is operating a 2016 Grey Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts registration 5YH748, according to police.

She was last seen leaving Manchester-by-the-Sea around 12 p.m. and was slated to arrive in Danvers around 1 p.m. but she never made it.

Police say Shankman suffers from early-onset Alzheimer’s and her family is concerned.

Anyone with information on Shankman’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-526-1212.

