Manchester man arrested for selling synthetic cannabinoids

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he sold synthetic cannabinoids.

After a month-long investigation, police arrested Heath Palmer, 39, on a federal warrant for possession with intent to distribute a synthetic cannabinoid, which included an illegal substance, according to Manchester police.

On April 18, police say they saw Palmer conducting hand-to-hand sales from a car.

Officers stopped him and he voluntarily gave them the product he was selling.

Palmer told police the product did not contain illegal substances, but after testing the substance at the state police forensic laboratory, police confirmed it contained an illegal substance.

On May 10, police say they again saw Palmer making hand-to-hand sales from a car.

The police stopped the car and seized the product Palmer was selling. It was tested again and contained the same illegal substance.

Synthetic cannabinoids, often known on the street as “spice,” are composed of multiple laboratory-made chemicals.

An investigation is ongoing.

