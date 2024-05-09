MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is under arrest and accused of intentionally setting several fires.

Nicholas Knee, 41, faces three counts of arson and one count of attempted arson.

Police say he set materials, including a propane grill, on fire near homes on Merrimack, Middle, and Pleasant Streets early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said he was spotted near the scenes carrying a white plastic bag.

