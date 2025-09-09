MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Henry Clark, 59, of Manchester, was arrested Monday and charged with 12 counts of possession of child sex abuse images.

Police said investigation into Clark began following a tip in December 2024.

“Through the investigation, the Manchester Police Cyber Crime Unit identified an address in the city and secured a search warrant for devices at the home,” police said. “Devices belonging to Clark were found to have numerous Child Sexual Abuse Images on them.”

Clark previously worked at Hooksett Memorial School, Hooksett superintendent of schools William Rearick said in a letter to parents; he was placed in the school by a staffing agency contracted by the school to provide paraprofessional services.

“Upon learning of the charges, the District notified the staffing agency employing the individual of the charges and that their employee will not be allowed back on school property and cannot provide any future services to the district,” Rearick wrote.

According to school officials Clark had not worked with students since June and started the current school year on medical leave.

“Please know that currently we have no indication that any alleged actions/images involved our students, staff, or school property and at no time did the individual have access to district ­issued technology,” Rearick wrote. “The district is cooperating with law enforcement and providing any assistance we can provide as they continue to investigate this matter. We are also working closely with law enforcement to ensure we are fully informed and that we are taking all appropriate steps.”

