Manchester, N.H. pays tribute to late hockey coach Brian Stone

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — The hockey community in Manchester, New Hampshire honored a coach with a special tribute Thursday after he died earlier this month.

Brian Stone coached hockey for years at the JFK Memorial Coliseum. Earlier this month, he collapsed and died outside the rink from a heart attack after playing hockey.

To honor Stone’s legacy, the locker room at the JFK Memorial Coliseum has been dedicated to him. The honor was organized by his former players.

“Brian, I don’t even think of him as a coach anymore,” said Ian Low, who played hockey for Stone at Central High School. “He was a mentor. All he was about was teaching life lessons to the players that surrounded him.”

Low also organized a charity game between Stone’s former players to help raise money for Stone’s daughter’s college fund. Low said they all wanted to give back and help Stone’s family the same way he helped them.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig also proclaimed March 22, 2018 to be Coach Brian C. Stone Day in the city.

