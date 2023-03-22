MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation was underway in Manchester, N.H. Wednesday after incidents of vandalism at Manchester’s Merrill Cemetery.

Police said headstones were knocked over. Some headstones were shattered. Others, police said, were covered in gold paint.

Police said an estimated $20,000 worth of damage had been done to more than a dozen gravestones.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624- 4040.

