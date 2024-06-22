MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire gym owner has been arrested amid allegations he inappropriately touched a juvenile girl last month, officials said.

Terry Dow, 51, turned himself over to police after investigators learned he allegedly picked up the girl at her home, brought her to The Training Station on Elm Street to volunteer, and touched her inappropriately while she was cleaning the women’s locker room, according to police.

Dow allegedly told the teen not tell her parents.

He is facing charges of felonious sexual assault and simple assault. He has been released on public recognizance bail pending an arraignment on July 25.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

