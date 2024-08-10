MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire hookah lounge had its license suspended Saturday following an early morning shooting in the parking lot of the business, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting around 2:45 a.m. outside the Babylon Hookah Lounge on Maple Street determined a customer who had been involved in altercations both inside and outside the lounge fired a gun into the air several times, according to police.

Dominick Lundrigan, 23, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

As a result the business had its license suspended by the city pending a hearing next week.

Along with this shooting, Babylon Hookah Lounge has had multiple incidents of health, fire and liquor infractions.

