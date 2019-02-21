Manchester, NH K-9 team credited with tracking down break-in suspect

Courtesy Manchester Association of Police K-9's

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire police dog is being hailed for helping officers track down and arrest a break-in suspect on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported burglary learned that the suspect had fled the scene when the homeowner arrived, according to the Manchester Association of Police K-9s.

That’s when Officer Foster and his canine companion, Moose, began tracking the suspect.

Working together, police say Moose and Foster tracked the suspect through the neighborhood, over fencing and into a nearby home he had broken into.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested without incident.

In a post on Facebook, the association said, “Thanks to Officer Foster and K-9 Moose a dangerous suspect was able to be located and arrested. GREAT WORK TEAM!!”

 

