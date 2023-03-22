MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing assault charges after police say they rushed a 2-month-old baby girl to the hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive child on Conant Street on March 7 assisted with taking the baby to the hospital, where it was determined she had suffered head trauma and bruising. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to a hospital in Boston for further treatment.

Tommie Johnson, who is known to the child, was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree assault charge.

He was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment.

