Manchester, NH man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment with machete facing sexual assault charge

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing felony aggravated sexual assault, burglary, and criminal threatening charges after authorities said he broke into a woman’s apartment with a machete Friday morning.

Officers responded to an Auburn Street apartment around 9:10 a.m. after a caller reported that his girlfriend had woke up to a man assaulting her, according to Manchester police.

The victim told officers that she was able to get away and run out of the apartment.

A surveillance image of the suspect led police to arrest Jose Polanco Diaz in connection with the alleged assault.

Police say this does appear to be a random incident.

“This being random, a complete stranger coming into somebody’s home and violating them like this is very upsetting to us, very disturbing,” a police spokesperson said. “And it’s not common.”

