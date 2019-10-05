Manchester, NH man accused of filming women in bathrooms arrested for second time

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man who is accused of filming women in bathrooms was arrested for the second time on Friday, police say.

Manchester police responding to Hannaford’s Supermarket on Hanover Street on Thursday for a report of a man in the women’s restroom reviewed surveillance footage showing a man walk into the bathroom and a female employee walk in five minutes later.

The employee told police that she saw no feet in the stall next to her but felt someone was in there and it was oddly quiet in the bathroom. When she exited the stall to wash her hands she saw two gray sneakers visible in the stall.

Around 15 minutes after the male entered the bathroom he left to go outside, sit on a bench with a phone in his hands and then walk to his car.

The employee believed she recognized the man due to his picture being posted on social media sites for previous arrests.

Manchester police were able to stop the vehicle and identify the driver as Travis Demers, 21, of Manchester. He was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Merrimack County Superior Court for Failure to Appear on a Robbery Charge.

Demers was also charged with Falsifying Physical Evidence because he initially hid his phone from police and Violation of Bail Conditions because he was out on bail for previous offenses of 3 counts of Violation of Privacy for three separate incidents that happened this summer.

On July 27 Demers was caught on video going into the women’s bathroom at the mall and staying in there for more than an hour, on Aug. 2 he was seen in a women’s dressing room at Savers and on Aug. 9 he was located in the bathroom stall by a police officer. He is believed to have been taking photos and videos of women without their knowledge. Three victims have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

“I’m very concerned that Demers continues this course of conduct despite having been in front of the judge on two previous occasions. He has demonstrated his disregard for the legal system by his actions, and failing to appear in court on one occasion,” says Chief Carlo Capano, ”At some point we have to take the victims into consideration when bail is being determined. Demers’ repeated arrests while out on PR bail absolutely creates a risk to the public as he continues to victimize people in our community.”

Thursday’s arrest allowed police to gain evidence and move forward with a new charge of Violation of Privacy against Demers. Demers is now facing a total 4 counts of Violation of Privacy for this incident as well as 3 others that occurred over the summer.

Demers is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester due to his violation of bail.

