Manchester, NH man accused of hiding in woman’s attic, punching officer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of walking into a woman’s house and sitting down on her couch uninvited was shot with a taser after punching an officer who found him hiding under insulation in the back of her attic crawl space, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an unwanted guest at a west side apartment about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday spoke with a 33-year-old woman who said a man known to her had just walked into her home uninvited and sat down on the couch, according to a Manchester Police Department press release issued Wednesday morning.

The woman said Jason Covey, 32, of Manchester, agreed to leave but was later found 15 minutes later inside of her attic crawl space.

After police officers convinced him to come out of the crawl space, Covey allegedly punched one of the officers in the face, prompting them to use the taser.

Covey is expected to appear in 9th Circuit Court-Manchester Wednesday on charges including resisting arrest, simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

