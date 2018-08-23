Manchester, NH man accused of opening fire on parked car

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of shooting out the back window of someone’s car in Manchester early Tuesday morning is behind bars after he was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Lowell Street about 1:50 a.m. Thursday spoke with an 18-year-old man who told them Stone Cooper, 19, drove past his house about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and fired several rounds toward his unoccupied vehicle in the driveway, shattering the back window.

Cooper, who also allegedly threatened the victim on social media shortly after leaving the area, was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday on charges of reckless conduct, criminal threatening, and criminal mischief.

No arraignment date has been set.

