MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 54-year-old man was arrested for the murder of Laurie MacLellan, 59, in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Robert Eastman was charged with second degree murder following an investigation in MacLellan’s death. Manchester police responded to Hanover Street around 2 a.m. Thursday morning where they found the victim with apparent stab wounds dead at the scene.

Eastman allegedly caused her death by “manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by stabbing her in the face and abdomen with a knife,” the attorney general reported.

Eastman is set to be arraigned Friday.

