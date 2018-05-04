MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man’s actions landed him behind bars twice in 24 hours, police said.

Officers responding to Mr. Mike’s on Wellington Road at 3:25 a.m. Thursday for an unwanted customer found 29-year-old Justin Cassidy under the influence of either drugs or alcohol and refusing to leave the store, Manchester police said.

After determining that Cassidy was unable to care for himself, officers placed him into protective custody and towed his car, a 2001 VW Golf. After taking him into custody, the officers said they found that Cassidy had a Suboxone strip on him and charged him with possessing a controlled drug.

Cassidy appeared in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North later that day.

Then, at 3:20 a.m., the owner of Precision Towing on Hanover Street called police after finding Cassidy shirtless in the driver’s seat of his car with the headlights on in the secured tow lot. He allegedly gained entry to the lot by cutting through the chain link fence, which caused about $500 worth of damage.

Although Cassidy fled the tow yard before officers arrived, he was later found in the parking lot of a nearby gas station, police said.

He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and loitering/prowling.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)