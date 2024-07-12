MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted an infant, leaving the child with significant head trauma, police announced.

Manchester police in a statement said authorities started investigating on July 7 after an unresponsive two-month old boy was brought into Elliot Hospital in Manchester with bruising on his face and head. 

Police said medical staff examined the baby and opted to transfer him to a Boston hospital via a medical helicopter “due to the serious nature of the injury.” 

Police said detectives learned the baby was in the care of 37-year-old Jesse Warren when he was injured. Officers then arrested Warren on Thursday, according to police. 

Manchester police said Warren was charged with felony dirt degree assault on a child under the age of 13, second degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was placed on preventative detention, according to police, and is expected in court at a later date. 

