Manchester, NH man arrested after allegedly attacking police officers with sword

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man had to be shot with a stun gun two times early Wednesday morning after allegedly attacking police officers with a sword.

Officers responding to a noise complaint at an apartment on Dubuque Street about 3 a.m. heard loud music and someone stomping around when they approached the door, according to Manchester, New Hampshire police.

When the door opened, police say a man later identified as Chris Martin took an aggressive stance while wielding a small sword that he pulled out of a wooden sheath and refused to drop the weapon.

Police say Martin took a “bladed stance with both hands on the sword,” prompting them to shoot him twice with their stun guns.

He was eventually subdued and arrested on charges of criminal threatening, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned July 11 in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

