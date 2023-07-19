MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested in Sandwich last week as a result of an investigation into the reported sexual assault of a child in Manchester over a period of time, officials announced.

James L. Aubuchont, 51, was arrested by the US Marshal Service with the assistance of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the US Forest Service.

He was ordered held without bail on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault and violating his parole.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Adrianne Davenport at 603-792-5549, or the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

