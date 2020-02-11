Manchester, NH man arrested in connection with deadly Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing assault charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Lowell last week, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of L and Coburn streets around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 4 found Luis DeJesus, 18, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the district attorney’s office said. DeJesus was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police determined the shooting took place in the area of Jewett and West 4th streets and found a gun at the scene, the district attorney’s office said, and found a man who had been treated at a local hospital for non-fatal gunshot wounds at the same time as DeJesus was shot.

Robert Rosa, 25, will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, firing a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling and possession of ammunition.

