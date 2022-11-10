MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing an animal cruelty charge in connection with the death of 10-week-old puppy, police said.

Jose DeJesus Claudio, 49, was expected to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court North in connection with the death of the puppy, that investigators determined had been “hit and shaken,” according to a release issued by the Manchester Police Department.

Claudio was arrested after a woman brought the puppy to the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester that was whining and yelping loudly and appeared to be having seizures.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)