Manchester, NH man arrested on child porn charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 59-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man has been arrested on child porn charges, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant at Richard Puelo’s home arrested him on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images after seizing electronics as evidence, according to Manchester police.

He was released on public recognizance bail pending his Feb. 20 arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s Juvenile Division at 603-668-8711.

