MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester resident was arrested twice in eight hours after police took him into custody for an alleged assault, then took him into custody again for another after he was initially released.

Officials with the Manchester Police Department said it was around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, when officers were called to Concord Street for reports of an assault.

Police soon learned that two men had been involved in an altercation, which escalated when one of the males struck the other “in the head with a glass bottle, causing an injury,” according to a press release from the department.

Following an investigation, officers found probable cause to arrest Rocky Garcia, 37, and charge him with Second Degree Assault. He was later released on personal recognizance bail, according to officials.

Hours later, before 7 p.m., police were once again called to the same address on Concord Street for what was reported to be a stabbing.

Responding officers arrived to find two men fighting and soon identified Garcia, again. Determining there was no stabbing after all, police arrested Garcia a second time and charged him with:

Simple Assault

Stalking

Resisting Arrest

Per police, Garcia was also found to be in Violation of Bail, stemming from his previous arrest.

