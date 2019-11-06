Manchester, NH man charged with shooting BB pellet in woman’s neck

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of shooting a woman in the neck with a BB gun is under arrest.

Authorities said they took 19-year-old Kyle Bisson into custody Tuesday afternoon.

A woman was standing on her Manchester, NH porch when the incident allegedly occurred.

She was not seriously hurt.

Bisson has been charged with reckless conduct and criminal mischief.

