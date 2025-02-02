MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man has been indicted on numerous criminal charges stemming from the alleged sexual assault of children, officials announced.

After an extensive investigation Alexander Haggie was indicted on a raft of criminal charges in connection with the allegations.

He is facing 9 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three counts of a pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three counts of witness tampering, two counts of indecent exposure to a child under 14, four counts of endangering a child by soliciting sex, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of criminal threatening, eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of sexual assault, one count of transmitting a lewd image to a child under 16 and one count of gross lewdness in the presence of a child.

He is currently being held on preventative detention and is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 24 at Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

