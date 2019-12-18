Manchester, NH man sentenced to 45 years for murder of 2-year-old

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murdering a 2-year-old boy, officials said Wednesday.

Mark Heath was convicted of second-degree murder in November for killing Jacob Pelletier by inflicting blunt force trauma to his abdomen, the Attorney General’s office said.

The mandatory minimum for murder of someone under 13 years old is 35 years to life. Heath was sentenced to 45 years to life with the possibility of 5 years suspended if he meets certain conditions.

