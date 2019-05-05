Manchester, NH man shoots pit bull that attacked him

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man shot and injured a pit bull on Sunday after police say the dog attacked and repeatedly bit him while he was taking his dog for a walk.

Officers responding to a 911 call on Bowman Street around 1:12 p.m. found a 67-year-old man with wounds to his right arm and an injured American pit bull, according to a release issued by police.

The man told police he had just left his house to take his dog for a walk when he saw a “large, aggressive” dog running toward him.

The man said he jumped in to protect his dog and the pit bull latched onto his arm and pulled him to the ground.

The dog released the man’s arm long enough for him to try to escape but when the dog started to attack again he told police he took out his handgun and shot the dog once.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pit bull was transported to a local veterinary hospital and its condition is unknown at this time.

Manchester police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)