MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man will be arraigned on an assault charge Wednesday for an alleged incident involving a 7-year-old girl who was last seen in 2019.

Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with felony second-degree assault arising from conduct against 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery back in 2019, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announced Wdnesday in a joint statement.

He is also facing one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony, officials said.

Adam Montgomery is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court — North.

The search for Harmony remains ongoing and a $33,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to her discovery.

Anyone with information regarding Harmony is asked to call the Manchester police’s dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

