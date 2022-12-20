MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for Manchester, New Hampshire man on an animal cruelty charge in connection with the death of a 5-month-old pitbull puppy, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of animal cruelty involving a 5-mnth-old pit bull puppy learned it had been assaulted and died from the injuries the previous day, according to police.

The suspect, William Farnsworth, 29, is now wanted on charges of animal cruelty, witness tampering, and falsifying evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

