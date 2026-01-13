MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire community is mourning after a Manchester native, who recently became a police officer in Texas, was killed in the line of duty.

Elijah Garretson, 27, died Saturday in a shooting. He’s joined the force in Texas last year.

Garretson leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old daughter.

In a statement, Manchester’s mayor said, “Elijah exemplified a lifetime of service, first as a U.S. Army veteran and later in law enforcement. His sacrifice is deeply felt here at home, and our prayers are with his family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this difficult time.”

