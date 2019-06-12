Manchester, NH police arrest man accused of attaching ‘suspicious device’ under vehicle

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning after a New Hampshire State Police Explosives Disposal Unit was called in to remove a simulated explosive device from a vehicle, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious device found under a vehicle on Morning Glory Drive about 3 a.m. called for members of the State Police Explosives Disposal Unit, who safely removed the device from the vehicle, according to Manchester police.

As a result of the investigation, Patrick Durgin, 26, was arrested on a charge of placement of simulated explosives.

Police also arrested Aleana Haselton, 28, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and simple assault on a police officer.

No additional information was immediately released.

