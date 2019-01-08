Manchester, NH police arrest man accused of exposing himself to 8-year-old girl

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man accused of exposing himself to an 8-year-old girl inside a Family Dollar is facing criminal charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported indecent exposure incident on Sunday spoke with the victim, who said she was shopping with her mother when a man wearing a long, dark-colored jacket exposed his genitals, according to Manchester police.

After identifying Jeffrey Gelinas, 43, as their suspect, officers arrested him at his home on Union Street about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on an indecent exposure charge.

