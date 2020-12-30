Manchester, NH police arrest man accused of hitting hotel staffer with vase during mask dispute

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police have arrested a man accused of hitting a hotel staffer in the face with a glass vase during a dispute over wearing a mask earlier this month.

Ayuen Leek, 23, of Manchester, was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant stemming from the Dec. 8 attack at the Holiday Inn Express, according to Manchester police.

Officers responding to the hotel were told by a worker that a man had just hit her in the face with the vase when she told him to wear a mask in the lobby.

Leek will be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsboroug Superior Court-North on a charge of second-degree assault.

