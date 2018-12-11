Manchester, NH police arrest man accused of robbing 2 banks in 3 days

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man accused of robbing two banks in three days will face a judge on Tuesday, officials said.

Michael Wells, 52, was expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on two counts of bank robbery, according to Manchester police.

Officers investigating the Dec. 8 robbery of a Citizens Bank on Elm Street and the Dec. 10 robbery of an Eastern Bank on Hooksett Road were able to identify Wells based on tips from the public. He was arrested in the hallway of a building on Merrimack Street about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)