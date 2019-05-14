Manchester, NH police arrest man accused of robbing 7-Eleven with baseball bat

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with three recent robberies in the Manchester area.

Jonathan Grant, of Manchester, was arrested this morning on an unrelated drug charge, though police say he has been connected to three recent robberies.

The latest was committed around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven on Queen City Avenue.

During that robbery, police say Grant threatened the clerk with a baseball bat and ran away when he refused to hand over cash.

He’s also accused of robbing the Cumberland Farms on Mast Road in Goffstown twice in the last two days.

He was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of possessing a Class A controlled drug and will be arraigned on the robbery charge at a later date in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

