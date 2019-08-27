Manchester, NH police arrest man accused of selling synthetic cannabinoid ‘Spice’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old man is facing drug charges after police say he was caught selling the synthetic cannabinoid Spice in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers conducting an investigation into the sale of Spice in the area arrested William Gamble on a charge of selling a controlled drug after determining he had been selling the drug at Veterans and Victory Parks, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say they used a confidential informant for their investigation and conducted a controlled buy of the drug.

