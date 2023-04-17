MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, NH man is facing charges after police said they arrested him twice in one day over the weekend.

In a statement, Manchester police said they were first called around 1:50 a.m. Sunday following reports of an argument where they said Michael Caterson, 29, assaulted the other person involved.

Police said Caterson was arrested and found to have an active warrant. He was then released on bail.

Hours later, police said they found Caterson back at the same address on Rimmon Street where the first incident happened after he had been ordered to stay away.

Caterson was arrested for a second time and charged with stalking and breach of bail, according to police.

Caterson was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

