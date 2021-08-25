MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police have taken into custody a suspect who prompted them to issue an alert Wednesday warning residents to stay away from a neighborhood as they searched for them.

Officers could be seen searching the area of Milford and Carrol streets for a suspect who ran away from officers and may have been armed, according to a post on the Manchester Police Department’s Twitter page.

Police say the scene is still active.

