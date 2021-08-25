MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police have taken into custody a suspect who prompted them to issue an alert Wednesday warning residents to stay away from a neighborhood as they searched for them.

Officers could be seen searching the area of Milford and Carrol streets for a suspect who ran away from officers and may have been armed, according to a post on the Manchester Police Department’s Twitter page.

Police say the scene is still active.

The suspect that police were looking for has been taken into custody without further incident. Scene is still active, but Milford St is reopened. pic.twitter.com/ddrxNX5vql — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) August 25, 2021

Manchester Police are in the area of Milford and Carrol Streets searching for a suspect who ran from officers. This suspect is possibly armed and should be considered dangerous. Please stay out of the area while police work. pic.twitter.com/zuPaK4n5I7 — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) August 25, 2021

