Police in Manchester, NH, say a 31-year-old man was taken into custody following two armed robberies that happened within hours of each other last week.

The Manchester Police Department announced the arrest of Kristofer White on Wednesday, who was charged in connection with a pair of robberies that occurred Friday, Nov. 24.

According to police, the first robbery was reported around 9:30 a.m. when officers were called Z&J Market on Bridge Street.

Speaking with the store’s clerk, police learned that a man approached the counter with food items to pay for before taking a revolver from his jacket and pointing it at the employee, demanding money.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot after being given cash by the clerk.

Two hours later, Manchester PD said officers were called to the Union Street Market less than a half-mile away for another report of an armed robbery.

Employees there told authorities that a white male came through the stores, grabbed a few items, then came up to the counter before also pulling out what appeared to be a revolver, pointing it at staff and demanding money before fleeing on foot with cash in hand.

Following an investigation in which the department said it received multiple tips, police were able to identify White, a Manchester resident, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The 31-year-old suspect was later taken into custody and charged with Robbery.

