MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire arrested a suspect Friday in connection with an animal cruelty case.

William Farnsworth, 29, is facing charges including felony – animal cruelty, witness tampering, and falsifying evidence following the death of a 5-month-old pit bull puppy on Dec. 17, 2022.

Through an investigation, police say they learned that the puppy had been assaulted and died from its injuries. The incident was reported to officers the following day and Farnsworth was identified as the suspect.

Early Friday morning, police received a tip that resulted in Farnsworth’s arrest in Manchester.

Farnsworth was also found to have suspected heroin/fentanyl on him at the time of the arrest and has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug, according to police.

Farnsworth is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

