Manchester, NH police arrest woman in connection with stabbing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing a person in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday.

An officer on patrol in the area of Lincoln and Hanover streets at 5:20 p.m. was stopped by a stabbing victim, police said. The officer gave medical aid to the victim, who allegedly identified the attacker.

Liberty Simms, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree assault. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

