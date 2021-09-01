MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing teen.

Emma D’Alessandris, 17, was on her way to a medical appointment when she went missing on August 27, according to police.

She is described as a white female, who is between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall with brightly dyed red hair.

She was last seen wearing jeans.

Emma has a medical condition that requires treatment and she may become ill if she goes too long without seeing a doctor.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

