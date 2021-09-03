Manchester, New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Kurt Bernard. Bernard was last seen in the area of Dunbarton Road around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bernard is described as being thin, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with long hair and his head shaved on one side.
Bernard may be going by the name “Nova Renee Wick.”
Bernard has mental health concerns. He also has a medical condition that requires medication.
Anyone who sees Bernard should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.