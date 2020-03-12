Manchester, NH police ask for help naming adorable new comfort dog

The Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department is asking for help naming their adorable new comfort dog.

The department shared a photo of the little four-legged officer on Twitter and offered up the five possible names that people can vote for.

Patch – Short for Dispatch; our citizens call Dispatch for help and our Comfort Dog is here to help our officers and the city. Amos – Short for Amoskeag; in Hebrew the word Amos means “to carry,” or “to be carried by.” Also, the Amoskeag Falls led to the development of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company which contributed to the industrialization and development of our City. Sam – Short for Samuel Blodgett; Mr. Blodgett was an early American lawyer, industrialist, and financier who founded Manchester, NH. In 1807, Blodgett built a canal around the Amoskeag Falls to aid in navigation of ships traveling up and down the Merrimack River. This canal system lead to the start of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company, which as stated above contributed to the industrialization and development of our City. Harry – The area that is now Manchester was once inhabited by various Native American tribes. The Amoskeag Falls are on the Merrimack River. The falls used to drop approximately 50 feet, and created a plentiful fishing ground for the tribes in the region. In 1722, this area was settled by colonists and first called Old Harry’s Town. Rex – Latin translation is King; King of the Queen City. Also Manchester is home to the Rex Theater. The building was a printing operation in the 1800s, then the Bell in Hand Pub. In 1940, it became the Rex Theater, which closed in 1989. In 2018 the Manchester Development Corp. started working with the Palace Theater, and the Rex was reborn!

*It is time to name our new Comfort Dog!!* MPD personnel first submitted their ideas. All name suggestions had to mean something to the police dept and/or the city. We voted & have narrowed those names down to the top 5. Now its time for you to weigh in!https://t.co/rAOYP3vKl6 pic.twitter.com/xxzWZEMyp4 — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) March 11, 2020

