Manchester, NH police ask for public’s help to identify armed robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who was caught on camera approaching a convenience store with a gun.

He’s a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred about 7:30 p.m. at the U&P convenience store in Manchester

The man allegedly held up a clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash before driving off in a dark-colored SUV.

The man was wearing a black sweatshirt, white gloves, gray sweatpants and brown boots.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

