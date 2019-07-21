Manchester NH police calling for public help in search for missing man

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, NH police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who walked away from Elliot Hospital Sunday.

Robert Corrigan, 69, answers to “Bob” and left the hospital without a cell phone or any identification. He suffers from dementia and officials are concerned about his wellbeing in the heat.

Corrigan is a white man, approximately 6 feet and 250 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen in the emergency room parking lot wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt, black pants and tan Sketchers sneakers.

Anyone who sees him should contact their local police department.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)