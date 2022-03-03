MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A comfort pony with the Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department visited students on winter break this week.
The pony, named Eddy, stopped by the Manchester Police Athletic League, a nonprofit organization that connects police officers with children.
Police say Eddy “got lots of attention, pats and love!”
They added that “he will surely be back!”
