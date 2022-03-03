MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A comfort pony with the Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department visited students on winter break this week.

The pony, named Eddy, stopped by the Manchester Police Athletic League, a nonprofit organization that connects police officers with children.

Police say Eddy “got lots of attention, pats and love!”

They added that “he will surely be back!”

Eddy – our new comfort pony – made his first visit to MPAL to visit with children on Winter Break Week!



What fun! He got lots of attention, pats and love! He will surely be back! pic.twitter.com/4lyduY7JhX — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) March 3, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)