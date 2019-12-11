Manchester, NH police credit new drone unit with helping locate suicidal woman

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The Manchester Police Department is crediting their new drone unit with helping to save the life of a suicidal woman who ran off into the woods on Tuesday.

For the first time, the department deployed its Unmanned Aerial Systems unit around 4:40 p.m. after officers were unable to locate a suicidal 20-year-old woman who had just run into the woods near Derryfield Park, according to police.

After officers were unable to find the woman, Officer Joseph Tucker deployed the drone and was able to use thermal imaging to locate a small heat signature on the eastern side of the park, near the tower, police said.

The drone hovered over the spot while officers walked through the woods to its location and found the woman lying on the ground, unharmed.

In a statement, Police Chief Carlo Capano said, “It was Officer Tucker who approached myself and the command staff here at the Police Department about forming a drone unit. Officer Tucker gave a presentation detailing the benefits of having such a unit. I was immediately sold on the idea, but this incident reaffirms my belief that this resource will be a valuable tool for the Manchester Police Department.”

He continued, “We are fortunate to have the technology and the expertise of Officer Tucker which allowed us to successfully locate the woman last night and bring her to safety.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)