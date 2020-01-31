MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire added an adorable new member to their department.
The 13-week-old comfort dog will undergo training for the next nine to 11 months with Officer Justin Breton before becoming available to first responders, as well as children at schools, senior citizens and victims and witnesses of crime.
Officers Shannon Jackson and Nate Linstad will also help out with the pup.
The police department was able to get the dog through grant money with the city’s health department.
He came from Hero Pups, which places dogs with veterans and first responders.
The comfort dog does not have a name but the police department says they will be looking for public input when the time comes.
