Manchester, NH police fire taser at man who brought stolen gun into police station

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police had to fire a taser gun at a man who brought a stolen gun into the police station on Monday.

New surveillance video shows the tense moments in the police station as the man showed the weapon to the woman behind the counter.

Police say Khalid Dibi was reporting the gun stolen but the gun’s owner says Dibi was the one who stole it.

“A man walks in, he reports that he has a stolen gun,” Heather Hamil of the Manchester, NH police department said. “He takes the gun out of his backpack and then he just points it outward.”

Dibi pointed the gun at his own throat with another person just feed away inside the station lobby.

“This is a Monday morning where you’ve got people just dealing with their regular business of the day, and then this happens,” Hamil said.

Police surrounded the station as Dibi continues to show off the gun. They entered the lobby with guns drawn trying to talk to the armed man.

“They gave him verbal commands, they told him to surrender,” Hamil said. “However, he wasn’t as cooperative as he could have been and because of that, they did have to deploy a taser.”

Police say Dibi may have fired the weapon before arriving at the station.

Officials say the people who were in that lobby were shaken by the incident.

“It’s definitely a scary situation for anybody involved,” Hamil said.

Dibi is facing several charges including criminal threatening and receiving stolen property.

